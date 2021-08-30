Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Grows By 75.5%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the July 29th total of 480,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,595,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. 80,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.