Short Interest in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Rises By 52.5%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,500 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 687,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWLG traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,698. Lightwave Logic has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

