Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Decreases By 36.1%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 29th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046. Metro has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRAF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

