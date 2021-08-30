Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Rises By 79.4%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the July 29th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

