Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Decreases By 25.0%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 867,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.05. Novan has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

