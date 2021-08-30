Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Decreases By 51.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. 358,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,790. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

