Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Decreases By 56.4%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the July 29th total of 558,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.1 days.

OTCMKTS ILPMF remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

