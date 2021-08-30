Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 56.9%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 101.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 419.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,645. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

