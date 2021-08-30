Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Rises By 50.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSLZY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

