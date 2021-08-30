Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Rises By 50.0%

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSLZY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

