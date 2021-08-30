Short Interest in STG Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) Increases By 107.1%

STG Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STG Group stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. STG Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

STG Group Company Profile

STG Group, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical technology, cyber, and data solutions. Its solutions includes cyber security and secure information systems; software development, systems and services; and intelligence and analytics. The company was founded by Simon S. Lee in 1986 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

