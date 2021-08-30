Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Declines By 30.2%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,580,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 32,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.81 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.