Short Interest in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Increases By 112.2%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the July 29th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $483.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.