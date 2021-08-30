Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Decreases By 56.0%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the July 29th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $182.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09. WANdisco has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

