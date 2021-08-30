Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Grows By 53.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

YARIY opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

