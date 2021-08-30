Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Grows By 53.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
YARIY opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
