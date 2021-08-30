Short Interest in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Grows By 133.0%

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

YSAC stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

