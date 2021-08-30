Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Grows By 100.0%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ZSHGY opened at $85.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $98.97.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
