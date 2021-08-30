Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Grows By 100.0%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZSHGY opened at $85.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $98.97.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

