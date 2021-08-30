Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.43. 98,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

