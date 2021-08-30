Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.43. 98,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
