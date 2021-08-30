Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.94. 102,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,007. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,671.43%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,498.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

