SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 42.6% in August

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 247,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

