Simmons Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $3,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 19.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEX opened at $55.64 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,560. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEX. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

