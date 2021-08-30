Simmons Bank Purchases New Stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRGA stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

