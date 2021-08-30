Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

SNLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

SNLAY remained flat at $$7.63 on Monday. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

