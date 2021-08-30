Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 76.4% in August

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.17. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,165. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.