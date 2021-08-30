Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 182,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

