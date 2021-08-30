Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $183.45 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

