SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

