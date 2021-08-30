Smart Money Group LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 177,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

