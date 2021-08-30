Smart Money Group LLC Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

