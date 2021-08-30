Smart Money Group LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares comprises approximately 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 34,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 703,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.