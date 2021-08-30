SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 10%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70. 83,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,183,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.