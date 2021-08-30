SmileDirectClub (SDC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of 2021, SmileDirectClub witnessed 62.7% year-over-year growth in total revenues. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. The company’s expansion in teledentistry space is encouraging. On the flip side, the company’s second-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Further, the recent system outage caused by a cyberattack significantly reduced the company’s revenues in the second quarter. Over the past year, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/4/2021 – SmileDirectClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the first quarter 2021, SmileDirectClub achieved 8% sequential growth in total revenues, in line with its long-term target. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. On the flip side, the company’s first-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Financing revenues were down. The company incurred operating loss in the quarter. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. We are also worried about the impact of the recent systems outage caused by a cyber attack, which will have an adverse impact on its second-quarter revenues. Over the past three months, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

7/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. 810,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,206. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. CWM LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

