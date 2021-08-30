Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 29th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

In other Socket Mobile news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

