Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $244.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

