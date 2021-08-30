Solanium Price Up 37.9% Over Last Week (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Solanium has a market cap of $42.31 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

