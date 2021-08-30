Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

