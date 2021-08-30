Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. 5,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. Solvay has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

