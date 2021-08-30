Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $113,103,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.