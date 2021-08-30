Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

