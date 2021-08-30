Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 215.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.57. 3,163,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,064. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

