Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.