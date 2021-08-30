Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

