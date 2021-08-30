Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICSH opened at $50.50 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.