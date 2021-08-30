Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

JSML traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.