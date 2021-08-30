Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 14,173 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.19. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

