Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,413,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

