Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 53,076 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,076 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

