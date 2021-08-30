Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 85,435 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 48.6% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 71,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

