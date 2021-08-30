SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.