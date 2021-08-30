SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

