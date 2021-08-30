SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

